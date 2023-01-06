As an admitted political junkie, I have watched the words “woke,” “anti-woke” and “wokeism” invade our political discourse.

At first, I guessed that “woke” was some catchphrase I had missed. That proved to be a dead-end street.

Then I tried to glean the meaning from context. I got that it was negative but little else. Finally, I found it in the dictionary as being as a form of awake. If awake is the opposite of asleep, I fail to understand the political benefits of being “anti-woke.”

Confused, I decided to evaluate some of the other negative political sound bites flying around.

I found “critical race theory” to be a small area of study over the past 40 years in a few law programs that assess how laws discriminate against one group, intentionally or unintentionally. One study focused on penalties for possession of cocaine, which comes as crack cocaine or powdered cocaine. Different forms are preferred by users in different groups. The sentencing guidelines are 18 times as great for one form, when compared to the other. I’ll let you figure out the details.

Meanwhile, the idea that has been labeled “defund the police” simply calls for more money and additional professionals to help the police address cases involving mental health issues. The proponents rarely suggest reducing policing budgets.

We hear sound bites every day. Negative ones have greater impact. Politicians know this, so why do we let them fool us?

Carlton Groff

Fulton Township