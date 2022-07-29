Many of the things that pushed me away from organized Christian religion are intensifying and now appear to be at a critical point. Instead of being in harmony with Jesus’ teachings of love, acceptance, kindness and honesty, we see many “Christians” allowing politics to leak heavily into their beliefs. Along with this are the subtle signals of who they’re supposed to feel contempt for and how God is only on the side of the people who agree with their world view.

Jesus was notoriously apolitical, and even resisted when many of his followers wanted to make him a king. If you truly identify as a Christian, I challenge you to stop listening to politicians who are strategically altering the Christian message to influence your vote. Commit yourself to reading the parts of the New Testament in which Jesus teaches about love, acceptance, kindness and honesty. The actual quotes. Then do a comparison with the political messages you are hearing. Are they in alignment?

Michael Sullivan

Elizabethtown