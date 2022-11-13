Whenever I hear President Joe Biden or his apologist minions speak, I hark back to that famous line from “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Perhaps you remember it. When Luke Skywalker is faced with a challenging situation, Yoda calmly says, “Try not. Do or do not. There is no try.”

Yoda was letting Luke know that “trying” is no substitute for “doing.” Completing and achieving a task are what matters.

I believe that we have an administration of triers and excuse-makers, and we need to replace them with doers. The only way to get this country back on track is to get results-oriented leadership. Luke Skywalker understands the power in doing, and so should we.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township