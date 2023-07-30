Thank you to the writer of the July 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Fee and Mentzer were misleading” for exposing the political tricks our local Republican state representatives used in their July 16 Perspective column “Gov. Shapiro broke trust by reneging on school vouchers.”

The column’s lead authors were state Reps. Mindy Fee and Steve Mentzer, and it was co-signed by state Reps. Bryan Cutler, Keith Greiner, Brett Miller, Dave Zimmerman and Tom Jones.

To try to “prove” their case, they used a quote Shapiro gave during a Fox News interview in June. Fee and Mentzer (and thereby the co-signers) wrote that Shapiro said, “I’ve been very clear that I’m open to (school choice). ... We’ve got to invest more in our children, not less.”

The July 23 letter writer reviewed this Fox News interview with Shapiro, who said, in full: “I’ve been very clear that I’m open to (school choice), but I’ve also made crystal clear that I won’t take a dollar out of our public schools in order to achieve that. We’ve got to invest more in our children, not less.”

Eradicating words from the cunningly wordsmithed column changes the meaning of the whole piece and further nullifies any criticism the “politicians” may have had of the governor’s actions.

Shame on these public servants for promulgating this deceitful misrepresentation of our governor. To maintain their “honorable” status going forward, I believe they owe those they represent an explanation, if not a full apology.

Woodrow Sites Jr.

Mount Joy