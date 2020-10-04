Would everyone please consider not flying your Donald Trump or Joe Biden flags or signs — and letting our neighborhoods feel like a safe place for us all?

When I went outside recently and saw the flag, I felt sick and thought, “Oh, no. Please?” My initial reaction was to call one or the other’s campaign headquarters and ask for their biggest signs and banners. And then I thought, “No, these are people you like, and with whom you hope to have a friendship for many years.”

I hope everyone will talk about it. Our country is hurting badly because of our partisan divisions at a time when we should remind ourselves that our spiritual commitment to loving kindness is more important.

Richard F. Smith

Ephrata