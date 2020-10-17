I got a postcard recently that stated that Joe Biden wants to take away my Second Amendment rights, right when I need them most.

This is possibly the dumbest political mailing I’ve ever received.

What is this time imperative for my supposed need to shoot something? What am I shooting at? I suppose they’ll let me know who or what needs shot on the next postcard.

I have trouble imagining which of my neighbors are swayed by this idiocy. No one is coming to take away our guns. Do they think Lancaster County is stupid or something?

Jose Fritz

Ephrata