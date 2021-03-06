I read The Associated Press article “GOP weighs vote on senator” on the front page of the Feb. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline, regarding Republicans considering a censure of Sen. Pat Toomey for his guilty vote in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

This has become a widespread pattern. In my opinion, the two main political parties should be disbanded and replaced with one conservative, one liberal and one tiebreaker — all elected by popular vote.

The system today seems to only accept votes by our elected officials that have been approved by the party bosses. In order to keep their office, our members of Congress must betray their oath of office or their oath as jurors in the impeachment trial.

Well, so much for integrity. Now it’s become loyalty to the party leadership and to Trump. The Constitution has been betrayed.

John Wise

West Lampeter Township