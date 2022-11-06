Once again, Halloween has come and gone. We have lived in Lancaster city and Lancaster Township for almost 35 years. Every year we give out candy. The children — even though they don’t always say “Trick or treat!” — always, or virtually always, say “thank you.” Even the ones that I question, asking them if they are really 12 years old or younger.

Sometimes the little ones, there with their parents, are reminded to say “thank you.” But the reminder is usually not necessary, as they know what do to by the time they get to me.

As with every generation, we hear the despairing comments about children having no manners, being rude and on and on. But every year I take hope as I hear the children’s thank-yous as they get their candy. The future is in good hands.

Lyn Bailey

Lancaster Township