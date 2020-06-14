A badge is not a license to kill black and brown people. That is a harsh statement. It should evoke some emotions. But not nearly the level of emotion that black and brown people feel every time they see the horrific scenes of our brothers and sisters being treated like they are less than human by the very people they pay to protect and serve.

It is hard for me to see these acts of inhumanity inflicted upon our brethren by law enforcement and not swell with anger. Silence makes us complicit to the horrors of injustice. When will it stop?

One can only wonder how many times these acts happen when a camera is not present to record them. In the past 10 years, we have seen some egregious acts of violence inflicted on black and brown people by police across the country and, it’s frightening to say, right here in our own community. Lancaster has seen its share of disparity and injustice in its criminal justice system. The many times that officers have crossed the line are well-documented by this newspaper. The economic burden that these bad actors have brought upon our city is staggering.

I do not condone riots in any way, shape or form; however, you should know that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. called riots “the language of the unheard.” As King so eloquently wrote in his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Justice can only be achieved by holding the police and elected officials accountable.

Paul Culbreth

Lancaster