True strength of character comes from standing up for what you believe in, no matter the consequences. I have seen very little coverage of what some who have dealt with police infractions are saying: The real problem is the police federations or unions that resist and cover up for their colleagues, no matter what egregious action a member of the force has committed.

I support unions, but they betray their duty to members and to the public when their leaders try to protect the few who commit crimes.

But it seems this is the new normal. How different is this from the current Republican Party — when we hear that “privately” many Republican politicians do not like what President Donald Trump does, but they say nothing publicly?

Silence is approval. It wasn’t always this way. Past Republican legislators showed their allegiance to the citizens rather than to the president when Richard Nixon’s actions were exposed. We need a new Republican Party. The current elected Republican politicians cannot, in my view, be trusted to protect and follow the Constitution — to say nothing of showing moral courage. Staying in office is seemingly more important to them. Let’s show them this is not acceptable in November.

Fred Albright

Lancaster