While it’s great that local police have partnered with mental health therapists to provide on-scene crisis intervention (“Program shows promise” March 24), it’s also sad that this has to be a thing.

Police are the first responders to pretty much any crisis, and I believe that American police are woefully undertrained, compared to police in other countries.

If American police were trained to the standards of police in Europe, especially the Scandinavian countries, I believe they wouldn’t need a provider on call to explain what should be basic concepts regarding how to deal with crises — which is their job and why we pay them to begin with.

Police are only different than other human services professionals in the aspect that they solve and respond to crimes. In my view, the base of their training should be sociological and human-based: how to understand people and why they’re doing what they’re doing.

You wouldn’t want a surgeon without proper training operating on you, so why would you want people with limited training — which I believe emphasizes violence — to solve problems while patrolling the streets with guns?

Don’t get me wrong. I’ve met some very good police officers. But, in my view, far too many are on never-ending power trips, and it’s we the people who suffer.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg