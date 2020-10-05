Our police officers and 911 dispatchers are, in my opinion, currently the best trained this country has ever had. The Sept. 13 incident in Lancaster involving Ricardo Miguel Muñoz was a normal call for police and was handled accordingly. Facts and the body camera video were quickly released showing the episode. Now Mayor Danene Sorace asks the “governor, state senators, state House members, county commissioners, behavioral health experts and police” to come together to consider how 911 calls should be dispatched, responded to and handled. Do groups form to tell the mayor how to do her job on each occasion?

People of every race and of all positions break laws. Teachers, preachers, lawyers, doctors, counselors, sports coaches, etc., commit violations of the law. These professions are never attacked nationwide as the media and the left do to police. In most cases, an officer deemed to be at fault is dealt with like anyone else — he loses his job, faces charges, etc., after an investigation. In my view, there is no nationwide issue against Blacks. Blacks hold every position in all fields across the country; we even had a Black president for two terms — that couldn’t happen if the country was racist. Racist incidents occur and must be handled on an individual basis.

Instead of changing society, let’s teach those who defy rules, regulations, laws, authority and the basics how to work with society and be proud of themselves and the country. Improve our country — don’t destroy it.

Clyde Brown

Ephrata