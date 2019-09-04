This is addressed to those who feel we shouldn’t ban semi-automatic weapons. I hope you advocate for every policeman having access to these same guns. All those police officers in Philadelphia didn’t have a chance against those weapons.
If the USA wants to become a nation of weapons that were meant for war, then give the policemen an equal chance. It is not fair to them.
I’m glad I no longer have children in school, but I do have grandchildren. No one should have to worry about relatives being attacked by weapons of war while attending school or anywhere else.
No other country has as many people killed as we do and they all have mental health problems, too, so don’t tell me we will solve this by just dealing with mental health problems.
Shirley A. Shaheen
Manheim Township