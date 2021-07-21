Police officers are people. They are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, friends and more.

They go to work daily knowing that it could be the day their loved ones get the call that they were killed in action. They do this to protect the population of this great nation. They work swing shifts, 12-hour shifts and double shifts sometimes — all to protect and serve.

Yet here are some “progressives” labeling the whole of them as murderers, crooks, racists.

The funny thing is that all these people in government who are allocating police funds to other avenues will not be the ones affected by defunding the police. Do you think all these lawmakers who “have your back” will suffer in their seven-figure homes during this?

Take off the blinders — all of you. It is time to take a stand. Police are extremely important in our society and they need to be hailed, not disposed of. All of you people who think police officers need to go away: Do me a favor, go to Philadelphia and ride along with an officer for a full shift to see what they have to go through.

Sometimes mistakes happen — that is a fact — but police officers do much more good than bad and they protect a lot more than they damage.

The police have to make calls in a split-second that the average American could not even fathom. They make decisions that can take someone’s life, or could lead to that person taking their life. Walk a mile in their shoes!

Eric Zelt

Clay Township