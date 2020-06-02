Recently, I saw an article in LNP | LancasterOnline about a project that sought to humanize City of Lancaster police officers (“Police as people,” May 26). I know the intent in doing so is to bring the community and the police department closer together, but, in my view, it misses the mark.

Police departments hold too much power. Historically and presently, far too often members of the police act with impunity. And certain members of our communities are much more likely to experience the violence and harm of an unaccountable police force.

In late February, there was Ahmaud Arbery’s death in Georgia, allegedly at the hands of a former police officer. On March 13, Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers. And on May 25 there was another video, this time of George Floyd dying in Minneapolis, which illustrates the violence perpetrated by police on the black community.

All three of these people were black, and all three are dead following the violent acts of current or former police officers.

The police department does not need a project to humanize them. Even friendly cops can do bad things. What the department needs is scrutiny and accountability.

Nick Miron

Lititz