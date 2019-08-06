I would like to tell you a story of exceptional service by civilian police aide PJ Kern, who works with the Manheim Township Police Department. One weekend, our friend Rebecca was visiting from Maryland. In the course of her visit, she lost her phone, and a good Samaritan found it and turned it in to Manheim Township police.
Kern did some excellent detective work, first using police resources to determine the phone number of the locked phone. He then called it to ascertain the owner, and then researched and called Rebecca’s employer to get a home phone number. From that contact, he was able to determine that she was visiting my wife and me.
I immediately went to the Manheim Township police office and met Kern in person. After ascertaining my identity, he turned the phone over to me. In the course of the conversation, I praised his work and he told me of his goal to become an officer and, eventually, a detective.
I hope this message finds its way to the chief of Manheim Township police — he should do all in his power to encourage and support Kern’s career.
Emery DeWitt
Lancaster