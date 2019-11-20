I’ve been a gardener for more than 60 years. This year I had not one praying mantis, not one ladybug, not one lacewing, no garden spiders, no bees, no butterflies, a handful of bumblebees that died off quickly, no Pennsylvania soldier beetles — nothing.
I had plants that never bloomed. I had plants that budded and never opened. I had three tomatoes, period.
The insect population is decimated; bird populations have drastically declined. Why? Because farmers and others are spraying poisons all over the land; those poisons are killing not only targets. News sources are reporting an “insect apocalypse.” Farmers have killed off natural predators and they have killed off untold numbers of beneficial insects, birds, snakes, lizards and bats.
They spray from planes. Pesticides and herbicides kill everything; they also can damage the brains and growth patterns of children. What they are spraying drifts to our water, soil, air. Why is this being allowed? So farmers can grow produce with no bruises, no dents, no interference from wildlife?
I am sick at the death and destruction allowed in the name of profits. Nature is its own balance. The damage farmers are doing will take many generations to repair. Stop the use of pesticides/herbicides in farming, also along roadsides, in parks, everywhere! In the meantime, stop poisoning your family — buy organic.
Cheryl Fontaine
Lancaster