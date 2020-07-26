I was very disappointed by the article in the July 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline by the Mayo Clinic News Network on the subject of poison ivy (“How to avoid poison ivy’s itchy rash”). As someone who is seriously allergic to poison ivy, I found the article’s advice woefully lacking.

I have gathered a good deal of advice over the years that works very well for me. The first step if you think you have been exposed to poison ivy is to wash off with dish soap or a commercial product that will cut the oil. Many soaps have oil in them, which will only serve to spread the urushiol (oily sap), making your situation worse.

I’ve seen it suggested that you should use cool water to keep your pores from opening. Then dry carefully. Be sure to wash any clothes you were wearing and wipe down any gardening tools you may have been using or doorknobs that you may have touched, as the oil can be spread otherwise. I had a friend who got quite a rash on her face after using a doorknob her husband touched after yardwork.

Before I learned these methods, I would come in from working in the garden and take a shower with regular soap and dry off with my towel. Next thing you know, I would have streaks of a rash on my back, which I later realized were caused by the towel spreading the oil to other parts of my body that had not been exposed to poison ivy.

K.L. Mathews

Lancaster Township