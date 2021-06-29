In honor of Pride Month, may I point out that our dear Founding Fathers frequently donned wigs, tights, heels and rouge, and wrote in ornate, flourished script while armed with fabulous but ferocious feather pens? It is truly a beautiful visual, held in stark contrast against the hypocrisy of some modern “patriots” who simultaneously venerate our Founding Fathers and then physically, verbally and/or emotionally assault and denigrate the rights and lives of LGBTQ Americans who might choose to do the same in modern times.

How can one justify idolizing one and vilifying the other? The dexterity of mental gymnastics required to come to such a conclusion would be impressive, were it not so very disturbing.

Emily Fritz

Lancaster