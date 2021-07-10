State Sen. Gene Yaw, who wrote the state law that enabled the sale and purchase of consumer-grade fireworks now in effect, told PennLive last week that the measure will remain in place. “We’re not going to repeal it,” Yaw said. “Get over it.”

Get over what, senator? The death of an innocent? An 8-year-old child from York died Sunday morning from burns sustained in a fire that police say was started by discarded fireworks.

Yaw represents all or part of Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties. How can a man representing such a small percentage of the state’s population have such an influence on the quality of life in Pennsylvania?

When you hear those kids setting off fireworks in Coatesville and Lancaster, whom should you blame? Their parents?

How about blaming their innate affinity for loud noises like fireworks?

Or should we look farther north to that idiotic senator who sponsored the law legalizing consumer-grade fireworks? He is the same person who, after four years of problems created by the 2017 law, refuses to remedy it.

Contact Sen. Yaw at his Harrisburg office at 717-787-3280.

Richard T. Beck

Marietta