In January 1961 at John F. Kennedy’s inauguration, America got a public taste of the unique voice of poet Robert Frost. The poem he recited, “The Gift Outright,” has not gone down in history as a great poem and by today’s standards would be judged a farce: a privileged white-male manifesto filled with misrepresentations. He even seemed to forget “Massachusetts” is an Indian word.

America can see itself change with inaugural poems. Miller Williams and Maya Angelou recited original poems for Bill Clinton; the whiteness was toned down in the Arkansan Williams and the inclusiveness to which we still aspire was grandiloquent in Angelou’s “On the Pulse of Morning.” Old worlds, tribes, faiths and immigrants were brought forth and welcomed to this place by the river where dreams can be shaped to the palms of your hands.

But something different happened at the inauguration of Joe Biden. A young poet named Amanda Gorman, whom most of us had never heard of, shunned all the demons in the American psyche and evoked the remaining better angels that have not been cowed or stripped of their wings. Viral politics seemed to be dispelled in a gush of springlike air that no one had witnessed in a long time. Perhaps we had forgotten that angels, obviously one sent by the Muse, could appear to us jaded souls. It was OK to hope briefly.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster