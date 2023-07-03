This is regarding the June 6 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “The real crisis of pockets on shirts.”

I, too, worry about unrequested changes in men’s clothes. A man needs a shirt-front breast pocket, and he needs it to be deep enough to retain a pen and eyeglasses. I purchase multiples of the same shirt, to be sure I can get the catalog item I want. As a retiree, I wear charcoal gray heather T-shirts every day, but they must have an ample breast pocket to accommodate my reality.

Recently, without my asking for it, my T-shirt became two inches longer. But the breast pocket has always been an inch too short to be able to clip pen and eyeglasses fast — they still spill out when I bend over to pet a dog. Collecting them can be an embarrassing task.

Work T-shirts have deep pockets, but they’re scratchy when worn. T-shirt designers out there need to install a deeper pocket for the more fashion-conscious man. My pen and glasses will thank you.

Gerald Greiner

Lancaster