There are those who say they don’t know anyone who voted for President Joe Biden and hold this as “proof” that the election was stolen.

To them, I would say that I — a Lancaster County resident — voted for Biden and my husband voted for Biden. Members of two of the four households around me voted for Biden — that’s five more votes. My mother, my sister, her husband — we all voted for Biden.

If I look only at the people I know and how they voted, then I would come to the conclusion that there is no way that Donald Trump got 74 million votes to Biden’s 81 million.

Weston Perry

Manheim Township