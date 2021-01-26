Letters to the editor

There are those who say they don’t know anyone who voted for President Joe Biden and hold this as “proof” that the election was stolen.

To them, I would say that I — a Lancaster County resident — voted for Biden and my husband voted for Biden. Members of two of the four households around me voted for Biden — that’s five more votes. My mother, my sister, her husband — we all voted for Biden.

If I look only at the people I know and how they voted, then I would come to the conclusion that there is no way that Donald Trump got 74 million votes to Biden’s 81 million.

Weston Perry

Manheim Township

