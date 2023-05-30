This is in answer to the May 22 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Why do we give this man support?”

Does the writer think any of the characteristics he attributed to former President Donald Trump came as a surprise to a Trumpster? By the way, Trump is anything but stupid!

The problems with some of this are that the media wear blinders; the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice are, at the least, questionable; and I just don’t understand the absolute hatred the left has for this man.

Don’t you just wonder why they are so afraid of him?

But to answer the letter writer’s question about why Trump gets support: a secure southern border, no inflation, oil independence, gas prices were $2.34, my paycheck went further, and better food prices and availability.

Also, we’d have no embarrassment in Afghanistan. Actually, there would be peace, because the radical world leaders are afraid of Trump. Maybe I should say that he has a backbone.

There’s more. Mortgage interest rates were at 3.5%. My 401(k) went up instead of down. And Trump cares about the country and its people.

Do you want me to continue, or is that enough? And, by the way, one word the letter writer didn’t use to describe Trump was “traitor.” I believe history will eventually prove that to be true of the current president.

Whether President Joe Biden is guilty by association because of his son or whether Biden acted intentionally is yet to be seen. But I truly believe that some day we will know the truth — and it isn’t going to be pretty!

Just an afterthought: If Donald Trump Jr. had owned that laptop, do you think he would be in jail by now?

Claudia Forrey

Mount Joy