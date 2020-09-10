A Sept. 5 letter to the LNP | LancasterOnline (“Wondering why Carter was smiling”) wondered why former President Jimmy Carter was smiling at the Democratic National Convention.

I have not had the honor of meeting former President Jimmy Carter, so I can’t say for sure why he was smiling. Perhaps he was reflecting on his decades of honorable service to our country as an officer in the Navy, a governor and as president. Perhaps he was thinking about his many years of support for civil rights for all Americans. Perhaps he was considering the thousands of people he has helped through his work since he left office. (I doubt he was thinking about the Nobel Peace Prize he was given for that work — he does not seem vain.)

Perhaps he was thinking about his over 70 years of marriage to his wife, Rosalynn, and their many children and grandchildren. Perhaps he was reflecting on the millions of people who look up to him as an example of a genuine Christian putting his faith in action.

Or perhaps he was just enjoying watching his successors, Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, start their campaign to help pull America back from the precipice of authoritarianism to which it has been dragged by the current occupant of the White House and his enablers.

Mark Morford

Manheim Township