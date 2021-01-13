Pleased with Rep. Smucker [letter] Jan 13, 2021 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I had contacted U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office and asked him to challenge Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes. He did challenge them. I am pleased with his representation of me. Pat Neff Martic Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to read next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Opinion Letter To The Editor