As a regular shopper at Giant Food Stores, I was really pleased how they took the time and effort to make grocery shopping easier and safe. When you go in, a pleasant employee will ask if you want a small or a large cart. Then they proceed to clean the cart, doing a great job.

Next, they have signs all over the store to remind shoppers to maintain social distancing of 6 feet. Also, they have yellow tape on the floor showing the direction you will be walking.

As I walked around doing my shopping, I noted that about 90% of shoppers wore masks and were very pleasant. Of course, there are always those who want to do things their way. A family of four rudely crossed in front of other shoppers, not obeying the rules. And, of course, the teenagers are going to follow their parents’ lead. Not one person in that group was wearing a mask!

Thanks again, Giant, for going above and beyond!

Barbara S. Dohan

West Lampeter Township