The nearly even split in the LancasterOnline informal poll published on Page A5 of Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline is puzzling. About half of the respondents would consider keeping their children out of school in response to the commonwealth’s new school mask mandate.

I am of just the opposite view — and am prepared to act on it. I am pleased that the public school where my grandchildren attend has a rule that everybody in the building must be masked. If the school were to change that policy, I would consider taking on the job of home-schooling them myself. I am a retired teacher, and I respect the leaders who use science-based reasoning to try to protect all the citizens in their community.

In the history of this pandemic, the variety of opinions have led to some unpleasant clashes. Too many leaders respond only to the noisiest public opinions, rather than valuing objective public health information.

I believe that for some elected officials, the claim of championing local control is merely a front. In fact, they may be bowing to the folks who really like personal freedom, but who won’t accept any corresponding personal responsibility.

Dave Busey

Leacock Township