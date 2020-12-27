Unfortunately, I needed a COVID-19 test last week, and I was dreading the experience. I pulled up outside the Lancaster General Hospital downtown pavilion and waited as the line of cars snaked around the building.

One after another, through car windows, the nurses clad in personal protective equipment took nasal swabs from potentially infected individuals in the December wind. I would have understood if they were less than pleasant as they performed these tests.

But what struck me as remarkable was that the nurse who did my test was upbeat and personable. She chatted through the test as if we were old friends, and her demeanor made the (albeit unpleasant) experience a little better.

Though I did not get her name, she mentioned she has a daughter on the board of the Arch Street Center in Lancaster, so I hope she will see this and know how much I appreciate her warmth and kindness.

Kristy Aurand

Manor Township