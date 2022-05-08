Pennsylvania will have its primary election on May 17. As usual, I feel the need to ask all those who are registered to vote (in one of the two main parties) to do so. After all, there are too many people on this planet who do not have that right.

At the same time, I am obliged to condemn those who continue to promote the Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election. Americans can be and are better than this. We should not be continuing lies that undermine confidence in our elections, which have been held regardless of natural disaster, economic depression or war.

By the same token, I believe that we should rebuke those who would seek to ban books from school and public libraries because of the issues they might raise. To these would-be censors, I respond with an anonymous quote I came across recently: “If you are afraid that reading a book might change someone’s thinking, then you’re not afraid of books — you’re afraid of thinking.”

We all must do our part to maintain our democracy.

Stephen L. Patrick

Lititz