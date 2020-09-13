I am an American citizen who is a student of the U.S. Constitution. Currently, my greatest fear regarding our nation is one thing that I believe is true: Without enforcing the rule of law in our nation, we have the rule of men. When the rule of men occurs, what is sure to happen is evident by the handling by elected political leaders of the violence and destruction in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Portland, Oregon; and numerous other cities in our nation.

As you may know, the Constitution included many devices to frustrate the impulses of men. It establishes a government of laws, not men. I believe liberty without laws is not possible. I believe there are certainly excesses of liberty that can only be limited by the rule of law — two that come to mind are chaos and anarchy.

In our republican form of government, our elected officials are accountable to us as citizens. We do not have a monarch or elite group who dictates our laws. We are a free state in which the laws are established democratically by our elected officials and must be followed.

I passionately believe the rule of law is fundamental to the U.S. Constitution. Without enforcing the rules of law established by government, what are we? A nation ruled by the self-motivated impulses of man.

When you vote in November, consider whether you are voting for the chaos of the rule of men, or for the liberty that comes from the rule of law.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township