Turn signals were first offered as an option for cars in the late 1930s and became widespread in the late 1940s. Yet many people seem to forget they exist or simply do not know how to operate this easy-to-use device.

I'm sure, for those who don’t know how, there is probably a YouTube video!

And if you have already started to make your turn and then activate the turn signal, it doesn’t count. And if you use them three blocks before you are going to turn, it just confuses other motorists.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster