This is very simple. Your newspaper is very up with the times and trying to be professional in how you refer to different groups of individuals. Except one group in particular.

In some articles written regarding the Lancaster County Prison, the prison employees are referred to as “prison guards.” This is very disrespectful. The correct terms are “correctional officers” or just “officers.” Please refrain from calling the officers “guards” in the future. These fine officers are for the most part very professional in how they complete their jobs. Most people wouldn’t last an eight-hour shift.

Jamie Neff

East Lampeter Township