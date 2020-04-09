Want to do something to help health care workers and essential personnel? It’s easy, and everyone can do it. Turn your music down!

As a health care worker on a night shift, I sleep during the day. Each time someone pulls up in front of my house with their music blaring, it interrupts my sleep. I often live and work sleep-deprived. You, as the public and our potential patients, need us to be alert and on top of things all night while you attempt to sleep.

So, as the weather warms and hopefully the restrictions gradually ease, please remember the night shift workers. When you are tempted to share your love and joy to the world with your music, resist the temptation, roll up the windows and turn down the music. Night shift workers will thank you.

Laura Gingrich

Lancaster