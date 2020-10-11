I suspect all of us can agree we cherish the many freedoms we enjoy in America. The last thing any of us wants is an overly authoritarian government telling us what to do. Throughout history there are plenty of examples of both left- and right-wing dictatorships. It is the craving for control and power over others that is the common theme, not necessarily ideology. Perhaps it’s more useful to consider common themes that describe and pave the road to giving authoritarian leaders too much control.

Please consider the following:

— Demonizing others as the source of problems and defining them as the enemy.

— Preaching a return to a glorious past.

— Repeating false narratives and denying factually proven events.

— Starting a conflict with an external entity focusing on national identity.

— Rejecting science.

— Bending laws to serve one’s own needs and exonerating convicted loyalists.

— Claiming that democratic election processes are fraudulent.

— Refusing to accept the results of fair elections.

— Suppressing voting or restricting who can vote.

— Encouraging violence, often through armed militia supporters.

— Posting supporters to observe citizens voting.

I have purposely not labeled individuals or groups. There are offenders in multiple camps. We are intelligent enough to observe what goes on around us, strive to be informed and draw our own conclusions.

Decide for yourself where best the shoe fits and please, above all, exercise your right to vote. No one has taken that away from us. Pray they never will.

Mark Aho

Manheim Township