Regarding the March 28 letter “Positive stories create unity”:

I agree. So I would like to include a positive story.

I normally work at the Anchorage Breakfast at First United Methodist Church on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Since the novel coronavirus came to the U.S., I have been at home with a sinus infection. I also have diabetes, so it is best if I stay in my home.

However, the Anchorage Breakfast is still being served from Monday to Friday. Some changes had to be made. The breakfast is now served outside, and it is now a bagged breakfast rather than the cafeteria-style breakfast we normally serve. It is being handled on a daily basis by our director, Patty Eastep, and five volunteers. They are also including a peanut butter and jelly sandwich each day for lunch for our guests, as some of the food services are closed.

Unfortunately, our two major fundraisers that occur in the spring have been postponed, which means that Anchorage is seriously in need of donations. I know that many people are without work and are just barely getting by. However, I’m sure there are some people who have a little extra money in the bank. If you are one of these people, please consider giving a donation to Anchorage. They have a GoFundMe account, or donations can be sent to: Anchorage Breakfast Ministry, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602.

Please pray for the volunteers who are keeping the breakfast program going.

Fran Keller, CLM pastor

Ross Street United

Methodist Church