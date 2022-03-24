Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers in the state Senate will pay at least $270,000 in taxpayer money for a hand-picked company, Envoy Sage, to conduct an “audit” of the 2020 election. They intend to allow Envoy Sage access to data from millions of voters, including nonpublic information such as the last four digits of their Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers. It does not appear that Envoy Sage has any past experience investigating or auditing elections.

Someone please do something to stop this.

Start by printing the names of those legislators who voted for this.

Victoria Swayne

Penn Township