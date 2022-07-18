Dear people of Lancaster County — both residents and those who pass through — please slow down and drive more carefully. I drive Route 283 almost daily, and each week it seems I encounter another accident scene, a crumpled guardrail or a guardrail that has a gaping hole.

Routes 81, 30 and 222 seem to be just as dangerous. I constantly see folks texting while driving and being very aggressive behind the wheel.

When you plug in your destination on the GPS, you are given an arrival time. When driving for one hour, speeding only subtracts three or four minutes from the commute. Leave a few minutes early, drive carefully and give consideration to your fellow drivers.

We are all someone’s mother, father, daughter, son, grandmother, grandfather, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, co-worker or friend. Your impatience and negligence cause so much damage! Three or four minutes are not worth taking someone’s life. Please drive better, everyone!

Michelle Fritz

Boiling Springs

Cumberland County