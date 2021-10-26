My husband and I enjoy feeding the birds, but ever since the LNP | LancasterOnline article advising people to stop doing so ("Mysterious disease afflicting songbirds," July 3), and despite the subsequent article stating that it was OK to refill feeders (“Songbird illness seems to be waning,” Aug. 14), we’ve seen a big increase in the number of birds at our feeder.

My gut feeling is we’re seeing far more birds because people stopped feeding their birds. In the past, we’d see this many birds only when a big storm was approaching. I hope more people return to feeding birds (and “chippies”) again.

Joan Hawkins

Manheim Township