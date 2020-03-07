This is in regard to the “Laying waste” article in the Feb. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline by Heather Stauffer. It’s disheartening to see the trash on highways, in our streets, and in our neighborhoods and parks. My husband and I (and some of my friends) try to recycle as much as possible, taking different items to different places as needed.
We have been cutting back on our waste, and we do not use plastic bags or buy plastic bags. Yes, you do not need to be given a plastic bag every time you walk into a store. There are some really beautiful and cool reusable bags out there. Use them. I bring them into drugstores, department stores, grocery stores — everywhere I go.
Yes, it takes a little more forethought. But, really, with the dire mess that we are in, this is a small sacrifice. Larger sacrifices loom if we don’t take action. I actually cry now when I’m out driving and see the amount of trash that’s there: plastic bags on trees and in streams and creeks, flattened Mylar balloons that served one use and now just add to the litter.
You can volunteer for events such as Keep America Beautiful and participate in Lancaster Water Week. You can go out and pick up trash that’s sitting on your sidewalk, places that you walk with your children or your dogs. Even in parking lots. Don’t ignore it. This is our world, please respect it.
Kim R.F. Keller
Manheim Township