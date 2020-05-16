Dear Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino:

I am a lifelong resident of Lancaster County and currently I know five people who have COVID-19. One of them is my neighbor and fellow Lancastrian who has been a friend of mine and a great neighbor for the past 15 years. As of this writing, he is in Lancaster General Hospital on a ventilator and his major organs are failing. The prognosis is grim. His wife of more than 30 years cannot be with him and is heartbroken. This virus is deadly and causing great harm to our county and its citizens.

I urge you and other elected Republicans who favored reopening our county Friday and going against the guidelines our governor laid out to reconsider and reverse course.

We are not ready. We need to have in place contact tracing, widespread county testing, personal protective equipment for our workers and businesses, and a clear plan to help working people that has been well thought out in coordination with other elected officials across party lines.

This is not a partisan issue. This should not be a political issue. This is about our health and well-being. You might be willing to risk our lives. We are not.

Eliza Booth

Organizer

Lancaster Stands Up

Lancaster