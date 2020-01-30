The Senate Republicans are poised to deny the American people the right to see all of the evidence and hear all of the witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Several Republican senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and others, have previously gone so far as to boast that they will ignore any evidence, no matter how egregious, and vote to acquit Trump, who, in my view, is the most corrupt official this country has ever seen.
I hope Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey recognizes the danger we are facing. I’m sure some of the Republican senators have visions of unbridled power and unlimited riches dancing in their heads — but it won’t last long. Trump does not play well with others, he wants all of the power and money for himself, and I believe he will dispose of them quickly once they are no longer useful to him.
I implore Toomey to care more about the country than his personal ambitions to stay in office, and to save our democracy for future generations.
Christy Burchett
Elizabethtown