On the first night of a snowstorm in early February, my three shovels were stolen from my second-floor back porch. I am 70 years old and live on a pension and have remained in my home to stay safe from the coronavirus since February 2020, except for doctor visits.

So, spending the $100 to replace the shovels is difficult. The purchase must be made online, with the delivery at my front porch also in danger of theft.

Thefts like these, however, are only considered a nuisance. These thieves are selfish and need to be punished to the highest level the law will allow. Some of my porch packages I lost months ago contained medications that are necessary for my health.

This recent loss of shovels denied me my ability to dig out my car and almost cost me my opportunity to get my first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

I thank my neighbor for his kind support and shoveling so I could make my appointment. I have ordered more shovels online, but fear they will be taken as well, before I can even open the package in preparation for the next snowfall.

I know the thieves either do not know of the damage they do or do not care. However, they risk others’ lives through their behavior and need to be punished, because it can be much more than just a nuisance and can truly be a threat to health and safety.

Bob Marquet

Lancaster