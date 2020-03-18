I’ve been following the Facebook comments on many of LNP | LancasterOnline’s COVID-19 articles, and I really think that it’s important people understand that social isolation (and any other measures we may take as a country) are not about them. If you are healthy, that doesn’t mean it’s fine for you to go about your day as usual. It is the healthy who are spreading this virus, because they are contagious for an estimated four to 21 days before showing symptoms. Anyone who thinks this is overblown because “I’ll be fine” needs to realize something: This isn’t about you. This is about all the people who might get sick and die because of you.

This is going to get worse. The death toll is going to climb. We can’t stop that. But if all the healthy people like myself stay home for just a few weeks, those numbers will be lower, because the sick won’t all hit our hospitals at once. Italy is in this dire situation right now, needing to turn away people who could be treated if they had hospital beds to spare. They’re begging the world to not make their mistake.

This is not the apocalypse; society isn’t going to collapse. Humanity survived the 1918 Spanish flu; everyone didn't die back then either. But everyone knew someone who died. Think about the people you know and how if you don’t stay home one (or some) of them will not be with us in 12 months.

Stay home. Please.

Michael Morris

Akron