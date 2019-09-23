Every day when I have to get behind the wheel of my car, I have to always drive defensively, and I pray too.
I see people looking down when they drive every day! I see people running red lights — that’s five out of every seven days easily. I see people coasting and going or just blowing through stop signs every day! Four-way stop signs are like playing Russian roulette. My wife and I wait more than a few seconds after we get the green light before cautiously going.
I know today’s world is just so hustle and bustle — people are just go, go, go. C’mon, let’s all leave a little earlier, use some common sense and just stop being careless and thoughtless when behind the wheel. Will it take someone close to you being killed for you to start obeying the laws when driving your vehicle?
I pray all the wonderful police in all the municipalities start really cracking down on this! A stop sign means “stop.” A red light means “stop.” Please by the grace of God let’s all get back to driving safely, obeying the laws that have been in place for many, many years, and stop thinking about just yourself when you get into your vehicle. You just might save a life, even your own!
Christopher Conklin
Ephrata