I admit I have at times gone against medical advice. For instance, I refused hormone replacement therapy when it was routinely recommended for all women entering menopause. It’s now used more selectively.

But I did get my COVID-19 vaccination shots. So I am trying to understand why some refuse.

Here are some takeaways from talking to people and from my reading:

Some refuse vaccination out of a sense of individualism and like to trust their own body. I can empathize with that. But in the case of COVID-19, aren’t people mistaking bravado for rugged individualism? Like the hiker who ignores avalanche warnings and, if unlucky, ends up putting rescuers’ lives at risk, aren’t vaccine refusers also putting the lives of others at risk? Plus, they are potentially burdening families with anguish and society with expensive hospitalizations.

Some refer to their acceptance of God’s will should they get COVID-19. I would never question anyone’s faith, but I do have a question about consistency: Do you get vaccinations against tetanus and pneumonia? Or yellow fever, typhoid and hepatitis before a mission trip?

Some say they don’t get the flu shot. The goals of immunization campaigns vary by illness. The smallpox campaign achieved stunning results: worldwide eradication. Unlike the annual flu shots, the COVID-19 vaccines are effective enough that we can reach herd immunity. And they are safe. Even the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a considerably lower risk of potentially life-threatening complications than medical treatments we commonly choose.

So please, put aside your doubts and help us achieve herd immunity. It’s for the good of all.

Nina Menke

Manheim Township