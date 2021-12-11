If you haven’t seen the Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s performance of “Les Miserables — School Edition,” please buy your tickets now. The show runs until the end of December.

My husband and I, along with several friends, attended the Sunday afternoon performance, and we all agreed it was one of the best shows we’ve ever seen there. And we have been season subscribers for over 20 years.

What made it more amazing was that all the performers were 18 and younger. Brett Devlin as Jean Valjean, Maya Bowman as Eponine and Ben Galosi as Javert were outstanding, though it’s difficult to single out just three actors.

Please don’t miss this show.

Donna Wetherhold

Lititz