I am trying to be a good citizen and follow Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to stay home and wear face masks in public settings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I applaud the health care workers and municipal workers who are on the front lines and are trying to save lives.

This letter is to ask those not wearing face masks to think about the effect they are having on all others. We are all the same and do not want the invisible coronavirus in our bodies. Some grocery stores are wiping carts, protecting their cashiers and limiting numbers of shoppers. I applaud them!

Recently, I went to one grocery store and found many shoppers were not wearing face masks. They were also too close to other shoppers. I did not feel safe in that store. There are people with compromised immune systems and older people who are in danger because some people were not covering their faces. I ask you to consider having your groceries delivered or wear a mask when you go inside a grocery store.

We wear face masks to protect each other.

There are face masks available, or you can use a scarf or bandanna. Please wear one!

Deborah Stover

East Hempfield Township