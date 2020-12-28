Have you ever needed Lancaster County EMTs or firefighters? You might some day. Have you thought about them during the recent snowstorm? Where they were, how they stayed overnight waiting for your call, your need. Who fed them as they waited overnight at the station?

They came out in the storm to help anyone who needed it. If you have not sent them a donation, do it now. You might need them tonight or tomorrow — or sometime in the near future. You need them and they need you. Most are volunteers. Send them needed monetary support today.

Kay Collier

West Lampeter Township