On Nov. 5, my wife and I were dining at Olde Hickory Grill to celebrate our 55th wedding anniversary. The couple who were seated next to us mentioned during our conversations they had been married 38 years.

This couple left the restaurant before us. Our server also wished us a very happy anniversary, which surprised us since we had not mentioned anything to her. She also mentioned that the couple who were sitting next to us had paid for our dinners. We wish to say thank you so much for such a pleasant surprise.

Norman and Brenda Wangman

Lititz